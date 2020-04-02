Kemp signs state shelter-in-place executive order

By: WALB News 10

April 2, 2020

ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) -- Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has signed a statewide shelter-in-place executive order to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

The order states that all Georgia residents should practice social distancing and that should be no gatherings or more than 10 people at a time.

The order also states that Georgia residents are required to shelter in place in the residences, unless performing essential services, like getting food or medicine.

The order goes into effect Friday at 6 p.m. and lasts until 11:59 p.m., Monday, April 13.

For full details of the executive order, click here.