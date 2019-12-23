Kendal Briles named offensive coordinator at Arkansas

By: Pete Roulier | HawgSports.com

Former Florida State offensive coordinator Kendal Briles has officially been named the offensive coordinator at Arkansas.

The announcement became official with a press release by the University of Arkansas on Monday. He is the third hire that new Razorback head coach Sam Pittman has made on the offensive side of the ball, as former Missouri offensive line coach Brad Davis was hired earlier this month and Razorback receiver coach Justin Stepp has been retained.

Briles took over as FSU’s offensive coordinator prior to this season. The Seminoles finished the regular season with a record of 6-6 and 4-4 in Atlantic Coast Conference play. They will play Arizona State in the Sun Bowl on Dec. 31 in El Paso.

“We are very excited to have Kendal, his wife Sarah and their three children join us at Arkansas, they will be a welcomed addition to the football family we are building,” Pittman said according to the release.. “Kendal brings an innovative offensive approach to our coaching staff. His offenses have been successful by both running and throwing the football in some of the nation's most competitive conferences. He is well known for his ability to both recruit and develop young men into outstanding football players."

Last season, Briles was the offensive coordinator, associate head coach and quarterback coach at Houston. With Briles leading the offense, the Cougars became one of the most explosive teams in the nation. They averaged 43.9 points per game, which was the best in the American Conference and fifth in the country. Houston was one of three FBS teams to rank in the top 25 in rushing and passing yards. However, the Cougs only went 8-5 on the year.

During Briles’ one year under Lane Kiffin at FAU as the OC, the Owls’ offense ranked sixth in the country in terms of rushing offense. They ran for an average of 285.3 yards per contest. Florida Atlantic went 11-3 and won its first Conference USA Championship. Their 40.6 points per contest were the eight-most in the nation.

Briles began his coaching career at Baylor in 2008 as an inside receivers coach and offensive recruiting coordinator under his father Art Briles. He stayed in the position until 2012 when he added passing game coordinator to his title. Eventually, in 2015, he was promoted to offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

