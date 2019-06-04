Kendrick Johnson’s family re-files lawsuit

By:

June 6, 2019

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) -- The parents of Kendrick Johnson are continuing their efforts to get justice for their son after he died back in 2013.

Johnson was found rolled up in a gym mat at Lowndes High School.

Johnson’s parents just re-filed a lawsuit on May 21 after dropping it on May 20. The lawsuit claims Kendrick’s organs, clothes and brain were disposed of to interfere with law enforcement’s investigation. His father said that the judge told them too much time had passed in the original suit. They were the able to refile the suit the day after dismissal because they dismissed the suit without prejudice.

According to the Lowndes County Clerk’s office, this left the door open for an apparent refiling.

Roy Copeland, the lawyer for Harrington Funeral Home, said his client was just notified Friday of the refiling. Before learning of it, he said they were happy when they first heard about the dismissal.

On Friday, the happiness faded away and the fight continued.

“That’s what I’m told, but I have not looked at a document as of yet. If they refiled it, then obviously we’re going to vigorously defend Mr. Harrington, period," said Copeland.