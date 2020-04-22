Kevin Lynum out as FAMU women's basketball coach

By: WCTV Eyewitness Sports

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — Kevin Lynum will not return as the head women's basketball coach for Florida A&M University, the school announced Wednesday morning.

FAMU Vice President and Director of Athletics Kortne Gosha says the university will begin searching immediately for a new women's basketball head coach.

"We thank Kevin and his staff for their hard work and wish them well in all of their future endeavors," Gosha says.

The Lady Rattlers posted a 6-21 record for the 2019-20 season.

