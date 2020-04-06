5-year-old Tallahassee motivational speaker stars on TV show 'Little Big Shots'

By: Brandon Spencer | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 5, 2020

Five-year-old motivational speaker Caleb Stewart talks about his experience on the television series "Little Big Shots." (Photo: Stewart family)

Tallahassee, Fla. (WCTV) -- Tallahassee’s Caleb Stewart is a 5-year-old motivational speaker that loves to read. He’s so inspiring Melissa McCarthy asked him to perform on her show "Little Big Shots."

WCTV got a chance to speak to him before his episode aired Sunday night to talk about his journey.

Caleb was destined to inspire. He learned to read at the age of two

and that was only the beginning. He began motivational speaking at the age of three and continues to inspire others daily.

The self-proclaimed youngest motivational speaker in the world says he wants to inspire other kids to do the same.

“Because it makes everyone smarter and stronger, and everyone else can do it," said Stewart.

His mindset earned him a chance to star on NBC's "Little Big Shots" and showcase what his family already knew about him.

“They reached out to us like email and just said like 'Hey, Caleb is so awesome and we would love to have him on our show,'" said Kendra Cox, Caleb's mom.

Giving him a chance to show the world what he can do, while having fun along the way.

“My favorite part of "Little Big Shots" was that I got to see every one and I got to meet new friends," said Stewart.

His father, Tavarous Stewart, said they treated Caleb like a superstar and he loved every minute of it. He's hoping his message to get more kids to read and believe in themselves can inspire as many people as possible.

“Read a good book today with confidence and courage and always, always be encouraged," said Stewart. "I’m master Caleb Stewart and I approve this message, thank you.”

If you'd like to know more about Caleb and his motivational speeches you can visit their Facebook page for more.

