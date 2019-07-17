Kid selling 'ICE COLD BEER' gets police attention

By: Adam Forgie | KUTV

BRIGHAM CITY (KUTV) - A boy in Brigham City, Utah had a marketing strategy so good people called the cops on him.

The boy seen in a picture posted to Facebook by the Brigham City Police Department shows him holding a sign that says "ICE COLD BEER" but in small letters above "BEER" it says "ROOT."

Yes, the kid is selling root beer.

Police captioned the photo:

"This young man, in the area of 600 South 200 East, has a twist on a lemonade stand. Yep, he’s selling beer ... ROOT BEER, that is. His marketing strategy has resulted in several calls to the BCPD, but apparently its paid off as business has been good."

It appears the boy is selling his "ICE COLD *root BEER" in front of a church.