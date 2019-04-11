Killing police K-9s in Florida could earn longer prison term

By: Associated Press
April 11, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) -- People who kill or seriously injure police dogs in Florida soon could face tougher penalties under legislation the state House has sent to Governor Ron DeSantis.

The bill passed 116-0 Thursday would make that crime a second-degree felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison. It's now a third-degree felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

Republican Sen. Aaron Bean of Jacksonville said previously his bill was inspired after a K-9 named Fang was killed in his hometown last year. The 3-year-old German shepherd was slain as police chased a 17-year-old carjacking suspect.

House members shared similar stories about killings of police

 
