Kim Kardashian tweets demanding justice for Kendrick Johnson

By: Amber Spradley | WCTV Eyewitness News

June 8, 2020

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- Kim Kardashian West took to Twitter on Saturday to support Kendrick Johnson and his family.

The celebrity tweeted, "Please sign this! We demand justice for Kendrick!!!! Sign the Petition to Reopen Kendrick Johnson's Case."

Please sign this! We demand justice for Kendrick!!!! Sign the Petition to Reopen Kendrick Johnson's Case #J4Kendrick · https://t.co/BlYQlKVzKl https://t.co/16yxY9cL8y — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 6, 2020

The online petition is now signed by more than one million people across the nation.

Johnson's case dates to 2013, when the Lowndes High School student was found dead inside a rolled up gym mat.

"I thank them very much for seeing that there's injustice in my son's case," father Kenneth Johnson said. "Something came out of it. I got some more coming out to help push my son's case. I really appreciate the help they're giving us."

Johnson is hinting at new evidence in the case but is not yet able to discuss it publicly.

A state autopsy ruled Johnson's death "accidental," and a federal review of the case ended in 2016 when the Department of Justice announced it had not found “sufficient evidence to support federal criminal charges.”

The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation determined Johnson suffocated after he became stuck, squeezing himself into a rolled up gym mat while reaching down into the mat to retrieve a shoe.

