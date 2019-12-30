Kim calls for ‘offensive measures’ to protect North Korea’s security

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has called for his military and diplomats to prepare unspecified “offensive measures” to protect the country’s security and sovereignty as he nears his end-of-year deadline for the Trump administration to make major concessions to salvage a fragile nuclear diplomacy.

North Korea’s state media says Kim, during the ruling Workers’ Party meeting, also stressed improvements in national efforts to rebuild the North’s moribund economy.

A South Korean analyst says Kim urgently needs to make policy changes in the face of international sanctions and pressure such as a crackdown on North Korean workers abroad.

Kim is expected to announce major policy changes during his New Year’s address on Wednesday, according to the Associated Press.

North Korea had previously promised a “Christmas gift” to the United States, believed by the Trump administration to be a weapons test, CNN reports. But the threat did not materialize.

U.S. officials say they are still closely monitoring the country and are prepared to take action.

