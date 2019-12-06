WCTV Kindness Day has a record breaking turnout

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

December 6, 2019

TALLAHASSEE,Fla. (WCTV) --- The 4th annual WCTV Kindness Day was able to bring in many of donations to help our area's local families in need.

The donations collected:

Second Harvest of the Big Bend where 1 in 5 children are in need of food assistance. There was 3,888 pounds of food collected (1,000 pounds more than last year) and $1430 in cash that will serve over 6000 additional meals for those families in need.

The Marine Corps Reserve - Toys for Tots drive which serves 3500 area children! Our generous community donated 78 bikes (44 more than last year) and 12 collections boxes filled with toys. Additionally, $2800 was donated for the purchase of additional toys as well as helmets for the bikes.

The Foundation for Leon County Schools.

Donations consisted of: Notebooks, Pencils, Rulers, Compasses/protractors, Backpacks, Highlighters, Glue sticks, Pens, Large pink erasers, Pocket folders, Calculators enough to fill four very large boxes as well as $1149 to help purchase additional school supplies for Leon County schools.

Thank you for showing your Community support for WCTV’s and Werner Hyundai’s 4th Annual Kindness Day!