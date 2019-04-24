King, Sherrill finalists for USA Collegiate Softball Player of the Year

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

April 24, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Florida State pitcher Meghan King and and infielder Sydney Sherrill are two of the 26 finalists for the title of 2019 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year.

King currently boasts a 1.61 ERA, the best mark in the ACC, and a 21-5 record, the second-best record in the league, to accompany her conference-best 170 strikeouts.

Sherrill leads FSU with a .429 batting average, which is good for the second-best clip in the ACC and has 13 home runs (also an FSU-best) and 45 RBI. Sherrill has shown extreme discipline at the plate, having garnered 29 walks to just 12 strikeouts.

Three other players represent the Sunshine State as finalists, including Florida's Kelly Barnhill and Amanda Lorenz and South Florida's Georgina Corrick.

The full list of finalists can be seen below.

Kelly Barnhill, Pitcher (Florida)

Sis Bates, Infielder (Washington)

Abbey Cheek, Infielder (Kentucky)

Georgina Corrick, Pitcher (South Florida)

Mia Davidson, Catcher (Mississippi State)

Alyssa DiCarlo, Infielder (Georgia)

Summer Ellyson, Pitcher (Louisiana-Lafayette)

Amber Fiser, Pitcher (Minnesota)

Montana Fouts, Pitcher (Alabama)

Rachel Garcia, Pitcher (UCLA)

Kelli Godin, Utility (UCLA)

Megan Good, Pitcher (James Madison)

Jessie Harper, Infielder (Arizona)

Bailey Hemphill, Utility (Alabama)

Giselle Juarez, Pitcher (Oklahoma)

Meghan King, Pitcher (Florida State)

Kayla Konwent, Infielder (Wisconsin)

Amanda Lorenz, Outfielder (Florida)

Taylor McQuillin, Pitcher (Arizona)

Dejah Mulipola, Catcher (Arizona)

Nicole Newman, Pitcher (Drake)

Gabbie Plain, Pitcher (Washington)

Sydney Romero, Infielder (Oklahoma)

Amanda Sanchez, Infielder (LSU)

Sydney Sherrill, Infielder (Florida State)

Danielle Williams, Pitcher (Northwestern)