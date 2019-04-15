King selected in third round of NPF draft

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

April 15, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Florida State softball pitcher Meghan King has been taken 11th overall in the National Pro Fastpitch softball draft by the Cleveland Comets.

King is the third FSU player in the last two years to be drafted into the NPF after Kyle Hanson and Jessie Warren were drafted last year.

Hanson was taken by the Comets last season with the fifth overall pick.

In 2019, King is 20-4 and recorded her 600th career strikeout during Monday's second game against UNC.

Entering Monday's doubleheader, King owned a 1.67 ERA.

The Comets went 10-38 last season, finishing in last place in the league.

The Comets have not announced their schedule for the 2019 season.