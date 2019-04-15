King selected in third round of NPF draft

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Florida State softball pitcher Meghan King has been taken 11th overall in the National Pro Fastpitch softball draft by the Cleveland Comets.
For the #11 overall pick in the 3rd round of the 2019 NPF Draft, the Cleveland Comets select Meghan King. @FSU_Softball @Seminoles @CometsNPF #ParkPlanet #NPF2019 #NPFDraft2019 pic.twitter.com/t0lBaIWxSs— NationalProFastpitch (@profastpitch) April 16, 2019
King is the third FSU player in the last two years to be drafted into the NPF after Kyle Hanson and Jessie Warren were drafted last year.
Hanson was taken by the Comets last season with the fifth overall pick.
In 2019, King is 20-4 and recorded her 600th career strikeout during Monday's second game against UNC.
Entering Monday's doubleheader, King owned a 1.67 ERA.
The Comets went 10-38 last season, finishing in last place in the league.
The Comets have not announced their schedule for the 2019 season.