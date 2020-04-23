Worker at Department of Juvenile Justice building tests positive for coronavirus

By: Edan Schultz | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 23, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — Another state of Florida office building is undergoing extra cleaning after a worker tested positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Juvenile Justice says an employee at its headquarters, the Knight Building on Centerview Drive in Tallahassee, has the coronavirus. DJJ spokeswoman Molly Best says the agency has notified other employees who work directly with that staffer, and has directed them to self-quarantine for 14 days.

“In addition to the increased cleaning and sanitation services being performed at headquarters, we have also performed a deep clean on areas of the Knight Building, including the lobby,” Best said in a statement to WCTV.

The department implemented telework procedures on March 23 and has strongly encouraged staff to work from home, according to Best. She says staffers unable to telework have been asked to monitor their own health prior to coming to the office to ensure the health and safety of their fellow employees.

Earlier this month, the Florida Department of Corrections said one of its employees at the Carlton Building tested positive for COVID-19. The FDC headquarters is located on South Calhoun St. in downtown Tallahassee.

Close contacts were asked to self-quarantine for 14 days and the employee’s office was sanitized, along with nearby areas, according to the DOC.

About the same time, the Department of Revenue closed off a portion of its building on Shumard Oak Boulevard as a worker was tested for COVID-19. The closure was lifted a few days later when the test came back negative.

Since COVID has spread in Tallahassee and the state issued stay-home orders, state employees have raised concerns that some are still not allowed to or are unable to work from home. They felt the state was not doing enough to keep its employees safe.

Various state agencies and the department that manages state facilities, The Department of Management Services, say they are following FDOH and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines on handling COVID-19.

