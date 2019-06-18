LCHS rescues siblings, mother of puppy recovering from gunshot wounds

By: Brittany Bedi| WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV)-- On June 10, the Leon County Humane Society responded to reports of a dog in Liberty county that was shot in the leg at close range. LCHS rescued the puppy, now named Everett, and is he undergoing veterinary care following a leg amputation. Volunteers with LCHS and veterinary staff say he is looking a little more lively and seeking attention and love.

A few days later, LCHS volunteers found Everett's mother and three siblings in the same area. Volunteers brought them to the Humane Society. The dogs were were treated for fleas, ticks and intestinal parasites. Most of the dogs are being cared for by foster families to provide medical care and socialize them.

"Right now, the big hurdle for them is just teaching them how to be a happy dog, and they're learning quickly," said Lisa Glunt, executive director of the Leon County Humane Society.

Everett's family will be in foster care for a few weeks before being put up for adoption. Everett will be in a foster home for several months to heal and adjust to living with three legs.

LCHS is still looking for a foster home for one of Everett's siblings.

"This community is a generous community, so people have definitely stepped up and helped in terms of donations," said Glunt. "We are constantly flooding our social media for fosters, and in particular, fosters for dogs. It's an incredible need."

While Everett and his family recovers, the Humane Society of the United States is offering a $5,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest of Everett's shooter. Anyone with information should call the Liberty County Sheriff's Office at (850)643-2235.