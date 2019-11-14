LCS Superintendent responds to school safety, LA high school shooting

By: Jacob Murphey | WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Leon County School leadership responded to the fatal high school shooting in Los Angeles on Thursday as the district continues to do what they can to combat school threats and the people that make them.

LCS Superintendent Rocky Hanna spoke with WCTV during the 4 p.m. show to share his thoughts on school security.

"It's almost like we've lost her moral compass, which breaks my heart as an American and a Floridian, a native of Leon County in Tallahassee but my job and my task as superintendent of schools is to protect our children from harm and I will wake up every day and every night thinking about how we can protect our kids," he said.

