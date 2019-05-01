LCS announces they'll foot VPK funding for families

By: Lanetra Bennett | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 1, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Leon County Schools are expanding services for VPK students, Superintendent Rocky Hanna announced Wednesday morning, meaning students at Title 1 schools can go to pre-K all day for free.

The move is welcomed by parents who could save thousands of dollars.

Superintendent Hanna announced the Leon County School District will now foot the bill. Currently, the district payed for VPK students from the hours of 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Staying all day costs parents $425 a month.

The change will begin with the 2019/20 school year.

Hanna says they've budgeted to pay for all-day schooling plus transportation; a total of $200,000 from Title 1 grants.

"Their kids may be staying home with a grandparent or family member and not really engaged academically at a young age," Hanna said. "This will afford opportunities for those families to come free of charge where their kids can be engaged to prepare them for the next step."

"It's going to make enormous dividends in returns of their preparation to take statewide tests, to also make sure that they're lifelong learners, and that we create in these little young minds an infectious enthusiasm for learning," added Daryl Jones, a Leon County Schools board member.

This is a big deal for parents like Ana Maria Browning, who says she'd been stressing about what to do when her four-year-old daughter starts the VPK program in August.

"I think that's amazing because now I can get a part time job and that would help me as a single mother," she said. "I can do that and then be a caretaker for my family during the night.

"I'm on a really tight budget financially, so having that opportunity, I'll be able to get more money in my pocket and then we can move int our own apartment," Browning continued.

There are 14 Title 1 schools, plus three overflow VPK schools, in Leon County.

The new change is expected to impact around 106 families.

District administrators say the money will come from the Title 1 grant, if approved. If funding isn't approved, the money will come out of the general budget.