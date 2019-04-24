LCS honors longest-standing employee at Pineview Elementary School

By: Alicia Turner | WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – Tuesday night, the Leon County School Board took time to recognize one of its longest-standing employees, Harry Pounsel.

Pounsel has been at Pineview Elementary School for 48 years, the same elementary school he attended. He now serves as a supervisor, and has been through 14 principals.

When asked how he was able to make it this long, Pounsel said, “It’s a marriage. I feel like I’ve been married to my wife again 50 years. It's just beautiful to know that once you commit to do a job, it’s already set. I love kids and I never did change my mind. I’ve enjoyed watching them grow up. They keep me young."

Pounsel said for the last few years, his wife has asked him every day when he plans to retire. His response has always been, “next year.”

So far, the time hasn’t come for him, and he said he plans to work until he can’t anymore.