LCS sees tremendous success with drive-thru graduations

By: Katie Kaplan | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 28, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The term "drive-in" has a different meaning these days.

For Leon County's graduating class of 2020, the thought will come with a special memory.

Graduations during the coronavirus crisis might look and sound a little different, but most would say it was a success.

In fact, it was such a success, there might be a demand to bring it back.

"It is just fantastic," said Dale Woodruff, the grandmother of a Leon County Schools grad. "I think it's going to be a problem because I think the kids next year will want the same thing."

"As people were pulling out, they said, 'Can we do this again next year?'" said LCS Superintendent Rocky Hanna.

Over the past three days, Hanna says roughly 2,000 students from six high schools have experienced a right of passage in a fashion never before seen; the stage front and center, before a sea of cars, all tuned into a local radio station, who was taking calls.

Family members were able to experience the milestone right alongside their graduates.

"It's going to mean I am going to advance in the future," said Emory Desir, a graduate.

A vibrant celebration for the Class of 2020 with all the hallmarks of the modern age.

Including a selfie with the superintendent.

Friday is the last day of school for the district. Hanna says he plans to take the week off, and will be back on Monday to start preparing for the fall.