LCS approves $100,000 settlement with Pons

By: Alicia Turner | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 8, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- It didn’t take long Monday night for the Leon County School Board to vote unanimously to approve a settlement with former superintendent Jackie Pons.

"This particular event has been like a cloud over our head for many years," said school board member Georgia “Joy” Bowen.

The vote approved a $100,000 settlement with Pons, coming up $600,000 short of the damages Pons was initially seeking. However, Pons’ attorney, Ron Meyer, said it was a good move for all involved.

"Tonight's settlement gives Mr. Pons the money he was entitled to under the school board policy," said Meyer.

The lawsuit was first brought up after Pons lost his 2016 re-election campaign. Pons’ attorney explained that his client should have been reinstated as a principal, citing a 2012 policy that would allow him to “return to a position comparable to the one held prior to losing his superintendent seat.”

"If it was up to me, I would not give a penny. I don’t think we owe a penny. The policy was created under his leadership, we have since now removed that language that created this safety net,” said LCS Superintendent Rocky Hanna.

Hanna said he was 98 percent sure if the lawsuit went to trial that the board would come out on top. However, he said the 2 percent chance that they could possibly lose was too big of a gamble for the district to take, and the decision “came down to business.”

Although Pons will receive $100,000, the district is only paying a fourth of it. The other $75,000 is covered by insurance. Hanna said if they had gone to trial and lost, the district could have been on tap to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars.

“To vote with the advice of the insurance company, I think was the right thing to do," Bowen said.

Pons’ attorney went on to say, “This helps the school by eliminating acrimony that has been ongoing for a long time stemming from a political fight. We hope it will be in the best interest of the students, the district, and Mr. Pons."

The settlement closes this chapter for everyone involved, and clears all of the other allegations Pons made against the district since his failed bid for re-election.

By: Mariel Carbone | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 8, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – The Leon County School Board will consider a settlement in the amount of $100,000 with former superintendent Jackie Pons.

Pons threatened to sue the district after it rejected a request to reinstate him as a principal in November of 2016. During the 2016 election, Pons lost the race for superintendent to current superintendent Rocky Hanna. Pons cited Board Policy 1430, which entitled him to retain a “right to return to a position comparable to the one he held prior to serving in the office of superintendent.”

However, the school board said the policy did not apply to Pons because he was not an employee of the district in September of 2012 when the policy was adopted. Rather, he was the superintendent.

Pons also argued that his reputation was ruined by Hanna during and after the election. This, after an investigation was launched in 2014 by FDLE and the FBI because of allegations that Pons directed construction contracts for Leon County Schools to campaign donors, and was disregarding proper procedures outlined by state statutes.

The FBI closed that case without prosecution in May of 2018. FDLE closed its case in August of 2018.

Pons initially sought damages of nearly $700,000 for loss of salary, lost benefits and leave time.

The school districts insurance company AIG decided to settle. The settlement of $100,000 was agreed upon by Pons, the school board and Hanna through mediation. That settlement also includes a release of all claims against the district.

If the settlement is approved, the district would pay $25,000 of the total amount. The district’s insurance company would cover the remaining $75,000.

The School Board will take up the matter at its meeting tonight, which begins at 6 p.m.