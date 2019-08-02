Joe McCabe arrested on grand theft charges

By WCTV Eyewitness News

August, 2, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Director of Employee Relations for the Leon County Sheriff's Office, Joe McCabe, has been arrested and terminated over a possible organized scheme to defraud.

State Attorney Jack Campbell asked to be excused from the case to avoid a conflict or the appearance of impropriety.

In an Executive Order, Governor Ron DeSantis has assigned the case to Third District State Attorney Jeffrey Seigmeister.

LCSO tells WCTV McCabe has been placed on paid administrative leave, pending the outcome of the investigation.

The sheriff's office says it is not releasing any other details at this point.

McCabe has been with LCSO since 2004.

Prior to his time with the department, he worked in the private sector at Sunrise Communities for 11 years, a national non-profit company that provides residential, rehabilitative and community based services to the developmentally disabled.

