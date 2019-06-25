LCSO: Attempted robbery leads to overnight shooting

By: WCTV Eyewitness News
June 25, 2019
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Leon County Sheriff's Office is investigating an overnight shooting that happened at a residence on Balkin Road early Tuesday morning.
LCSO says they received a call around 2 a.m. in reference to a shooting.
Deputies say an initial investigation revealed the shooting happened during an attempted home robbery.
Officials say one person has been shoot and is being treated at a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
Authorities are still investigating the scene and are searching for the shooting suspect.
This is a developing story.