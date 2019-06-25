LCSO: Attempted robbery leads to overnight shooting

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

June 25, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Leon County Sheriff's Office is investigating an overnight shooting that happened at a residence on Balkin Road early Tuesday morning.

LCSO says they received a call around 2 a.m. in reference to a shooting.

Deputies say an initial investigation revealed the shooting happened during an attempted home robbery.

Officials say one person has been shoot and is being treated at a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Authorities are still investigating the scene and are searching for the shooting suspect.

This is a developing story.