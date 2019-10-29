LCSO: Brothers' bible debate led to fight, shots fired at ground

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

October 29, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Leon County Sheriff's Office says it arrested a 31-year-old man after a debate about the Bible with his brother escalated into a fight where gunshots were fired into the ground.

The incident on Wax Myrtle Drive happened on Sunday around 11:18 p.m., according to the arrest affidavit.

Michael Dean was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without the intent to kill, use of a firearm during a felony, criminal mischief property damage and harming a public servant or family member.

When deputies first arrived on scene, Dean's brother told them they drank several alcoholic beverages on the front porch and were in a heated debate about the Bible, the affidavit said. The brother then told deputies Dean choked him, but he broke out of it and a fight started.

When the short fight ended, Dean walked off the front porch, stood in the front yard and pulled out a handgun. According to the affidavit, Dean told his brother to leave the residence. He then told him if he stepped off the porch, he would kill him.

Seconds later, Dean fired four to five rounds towards the ground near the steps where his brother was standing, according to the affidavit.

Deputies read Dean his Miranda Rights then asked him about the incident. Dean confirmed to deputies the fight happened because of a bible debate, but he denied firing his gun at his brother.

Dean told deputies the spent .40 caliber shell casings must've fallen out of his truck at some point and he didn't know how or when it may have fallen out of his vehicle, the affidavit said.

During the investigation, Dean was detained in the back of a patrol car and started kicking the passenger side door. Deputies told him multiple times to stop kicking the door, but Dean ignored them.

The top right part of the door was bent from the kicking and it no longer creates a seal with the door frame.

When a deputy opened the door and tried to calm Dean down, he said to them "I will [expletive] kill you," according to the affidavit.

Deputies said they took five spent .40 caliber shell casings and two spent .40 caliber bullets found in the area of the incident and the .40 caliber handgun in Dean's possession into evidence.

Dean was taken to Leon County Jail without incident.

