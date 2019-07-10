LCSO Chief of Detention resigns following administrative investigation

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Leon County Sheriff's Office says the department's Chief of Detention, Jeff Beasley, has resigned on Wednesday following the conclusion of an administrative investigation.

LCSO says the investigation regarded a failure to follow policy in dealing with a personnel matter.

Beasley joined LSCO in 2017 and was Chief of Investigations prior to moving to the detention facility in 2018.

Beasley was one of Sheriff Walt McNeil's first hires. He came to the department as the former Inspector General of the Florida Department of Corrections. During his time there, he was accused of covering up inmate abuse and deaths.

“Although Chief Beasley accomplished several important initiatives during his tenure with LCSO, we have policies and procedures that must be followed. Leadership is expected to set an example for others and everyone is held accountable for their actions,” said Sheriff McNeil.

Officials did not specify what the personnel matter pertained to.