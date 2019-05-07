LCSO: Couple arrested on child abuse, neglect charges

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 7, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Leon County Sheriff's Office has arrested two people on child neglect and child abuse charges after their two-year-old child was taken to a local hospital with severe injuries.

LCSO says around 11 a.m. on Monday, deputies were dispatched to a house in the 4700 block of Crossway Court in reference to a possible child abuse.

Officials say once arriving on scene, they were advised that the toddler needed to be transported to the emergency room.

Authorities say upon initial contact with the child's mother, 26-year-old Heather Reid told deputies the child sustained her injuries by falling. However, officials say the injuries observed were not consistent with a fall.

LCSO says Special Victims Unit detectives were called to the hospital to continue the investigation, where probable cause was established for the arrest of Reid as well as her live-in boyfriend, 23-year-old Clayton Pafford.

Officials say Pafford left the scene prior to law enforcement's arrival and LCSO deputies, along with members of the U.S. Marshals Violent Task Force and the Florida Highway Patrol, conducted an all night search.

Deputies say around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, a member of LCSO's SPIDER Unit and members of the FHP located Pafford driving a vehicle on Back Forrest Road.

Officials say a traffic stop was initiated on the vehicle, but Pafford refused to stop.

LCSO says stop sticks were laid out in the southbound lane of Old Woodville Highway in an attempt to stop Pafford, but he swerved out of the way near the direction of a deputy.

Authorities say troopers took the lead in the pursuit and utilized a Pursuit Intervention Technique to stop Pafford's vehicle.

Deputies say Pafford did not comply with the commands of law enforcement to surrender and a LCSO K9 was used to assist deputies in taking Pafford into custody.

Officials say Pafford had a passenger in the vehicle he refused to be let out while he was refusing to stop for law enforcement.

LCSO says Pafford was treated at a local hospital and taken to the Leon County Detention Facility. Pafford is facing two counts of aggravated child abuse, fleeing and eluding, resisting arrest with violence, injuring police dog, false imprisonment and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.

Authorities say Reid is also at the Leon County Detention Facility, facing two counts of child neglect with great bodily harm.

Officials say the two-year-old child is still being treated for injuries.

