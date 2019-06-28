LCSO: Elderly man dead following Thursday morning crash near Deerlake East and Kinhega Drive

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

June 28, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- A man has died following a Thursday morning car accident, according to the Leon County Sheriff's Office.

LCSO says on Thursday morning around 6:53 a.m., deputies responded to the area of Deerlake East and Kinhega Drive in reference to a traffic crash involving two vehicles.

Authorities say 64-year-old Gary Lyda died as a result of his injuries sustained in the traffic crash.

Deputies say no one else involved in the crash were injuried.

LCSO says the crash is under investigation.

Officials have not said how many people were involved or what caused the accident.