LCSO: Man arrested after traffic stop leads to recovery of stolen gun

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

July 22, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Leon County Sheriff's Office says they have arrested a man on firearm possession charges after a gun and drugs was found in a vehicle during a traffic stop.

LCSO says on July 19, the department's SPIDER unit conducted a traffic stop on the 2200 block of South Monroe Street after they saw a red Kia driving irresponsibly.

Officials say after a thorough search of the vehicle, deputies located a stolen gun under the passenger's seat that was reported stolen to the Tallahassee Police Department.

Deputies say they also found and about 50 grams of marijuana.

The passenger of the vehicle, Jamal Johnson, was charged with possession of weapon or ammo by convicted felon, grand theft of firearm and carrying a concealed weapon while unlicensed.