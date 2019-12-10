LCSO: Man arrested for possession of gun on elementary school property

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

December 10, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Leon County Sheriff's Office says it arrested a 31-year-old man Monday for having a gun in his car while waiting to pick up his child from W.T. Moore Elementary School.

The sheriff's office says a deputy approached Ronald Doss' car last Thursday, since he was parked in a handicapped spot at the school. Doss claimed to have a handicap parking permit he could use, but the deputy found it was assigned to someone else.

When a detective approached Doss on Monday for parking in a handicap spot again, Doss gave a fake name, then later gave his real name. After handcuffing Doss and putting him in the back of a patrol car, the detective went to turn off Doss' car, which was left running.

The detective saw the barrel of a loaded 9mm Smith and Wesson handgun lying loose under the driver's seat, the sheriff's office says.

Doss was arrested on possession of a firearm on school property and driving while having a suspended license charges. He was taken to the Leon County Detention Facility.

