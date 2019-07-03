LCSO: Man arrested in Michigan connection with May Jackson Bluff Road shooting

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

July 3, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Leon County Sheriff's Office says a man has been arrested in Michigan in connection with a May 2019 shooting that took place in the 4700 block of Jackson Bluff Road.

LCSO says Alfred Riley, II, 37, has been located and arrested by the Boyne City Police Department in Michigan and is currently in the Charlevoix County Jail.

Riley is facing charges of attempted first degree murder, possession of firearm by convicted felon, possession of firearm in the commission of a felony.