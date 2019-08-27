LCSO: Man in stable condition after being hit by patrol car

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

August 27, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Leon County Sheriff's Office says a man has been taken to the hospital after being hit by an LCSO patrol car early Tuesday morning.

Deputies say the man, a 61-year-old, was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and is in stable condition.

Officials say around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, a LCSO deputy pulled into the parking lot of a business in the 1500 block of Blountstown Street to complete a report.

LCSO says the deputy did not see the victim laying in the driveway of the business, and the deputy accidentally drove over the victim with the patrol car.

Authorities say the Leon County Sheriff's Office Traffic Unit has responded to take over the investigation.