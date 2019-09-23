LCSO: Online threat to Sail High School was non-credible

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Leon County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook it was made aware over the weekend of posts online involving possible violence at Sail High School.

After deputies investigated, those posts and the students involved were deemed to be non-credible.

The sheriff's office said no probable cause existed for an arrest in this investigation.

Just last Tuesday, the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice announced it launched an awareness campaign focused on addressing school threats students make online.

