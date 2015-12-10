FBI, LCSO Release New Details on Robbery, Kidnapping Suspect

BY: Julie Montanaro | WCTV Eyewitness News

February 11, 2016

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — A grand jury today cleared Leon County Sheriff’s deputies involved in a shootout with a suspected serial bank robber.

26-year-old Charles Vaughn was shot in December 2015 near the railroad tracks off Fred George Road.

Vaughn was suspected of kidnapping a man earlier that day and forcing him to rob a bank and a drug store.

Deputies say Vaughn opened fire when they tried to capture him in the woods. The grand jury's report says two deputies and a U.S. Marshal returned fire and Vaughn was shot in the leg.

Vaughn is now awaiting trial on charges of attempted murder, kidnapping and robbery charges.

A grand jury found that the law enforcement officers were justified in their use of force.

"We find that the law enforcement officers' actions were commendable. They risked their lives while pursuing a dangerous suspect through a heavily wooded area which was conducive to the suspect hiding and ambushing the officers. We find that law enforcement's actions in this case were justifiable," the grand jury's no true bill said.

BY: Lanetra Bennett | WCTV News Team

December 11, 2015

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — Twenty-six-year-old Charles Vaughn now faces 20 charges in connection to a crime spree and shootout with deputies.

Those charges include attempted murder on law enforcement officers, carjacking, kidnapping, and armed robbery.

The sheriff said Friday that Charles Vaughn may have carjacked and kidnapped Richard Camp to commit the robberies Thursday because his car broke down. Authorities say they found Vaughn's car near a business on the east side of Tallahassee.

Tallahassee resident Richard Camp says he was sitting in his car on Alexis Lane when Vaughn walked up to his car and pulled out a gun. "I did not want to die; and I thought I was going to." Camp said.

Camp says the nightmare was over once he drove 26-year-old Charles Vaughn to Fred George Road. He says Vaughn had already forced him at gunpoint to take him to the drive through at Prime Meridian Bank on Capital Circle Northeast for some cash. Then, to a CVS Pharmacy on North Monroe Street for some prescription pills.

Vaughn's request to go to a wooded area was easy for Camp because he was familiar with woods and railroad tracks on Fred George. "Once we stopped at the railroad track, he jumped out and took off." Said, Camp.

Vaughn had Camp's phone. Camp said he drove off and found construction workers nearby to call 911.

"They [authorities] were there so fast, he couldn't have gotten far. They had dogs, helicopters."

Sheriff Mike Wood says as soon as their six-year-old German Shepard, Colt, two deputies, and a U.S. Marshal found Vaughn in the woods, Vaughn immediately started firing.

The deputies released several rounds, and the dog; and Vaughn got shot and bitten a couple of times each.

"I didn't know that he was caught until the main detective that interviewed me comes walking up and said, we got him." Camp, said.

Sheriff Wood says Vaughn had on a bullet-proof vest. He said, "He had with him a backpack. It had additional ammunition, food, water, and a change of clothes. Maybe this suggests he was going to spend some time in the woods. I'm not sure."

The sheriff says Vaughn admitted to a multitude of robberies in Ohio, Kentucky, West Virginia, and Virginia.

Camp said, "I can't imagine him doing what he did. I just don't understand that in people."

The sheriff says the two deputies involved are K-9 SGT Brian Pearson and Deputy Gary Jamison. The U.S. Marshal's name has not been released.

Sheriff Wood said the preliminary internal investigation clears them of any department violations. Sheriff Wood says he expects them to return to work soon.

Vaughn is still in the hospital. Sheriff Wood says he will stay there until he's medically able to be transferred to the county jail. It will be up to prosecutors to determine if and when Vaughn will be extradicted to other states to answer to other charges.

Sheriff Wood says he doesn't know how long Vaughn had been in Tallahassee, but says he's been as far south as Coco Beach.

Camp said Vaughn told him he would have shot and killed him had Camp been a police officer.

BY: WCTV Eyewitness News

December 11, 2015

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The suspect shot by police on Fred George Road following a kidnapping and two robberies is wanted in connection with bank robberies in several states.

The FBI says 26-year-old Charles Vaughn III is the suspect in a robbery that took place on October 30 in Wilkesville, Ohio, about 130 miles East of Cincinnati.

Authorities say Vaughn robbed the Parmar Vinton County Bank, pointing a handgun at the drive-through window and demanding money from the teller.

After receiving the money, the FBI says Vaughn fled through a wooded area.

WCTV sister station WSAZ in Huntington, West Virginia reports that Vaughn's house was raided by authorities in early December as part of an investigation into 13 bank robberies throughout Ohio, West Virginia and Kentucky.

The Leon County Sheriff's Office released additional information on the incident at a press conference Friday morning. They say Vaughn was shot twice by LCSO deputies Thursday after he allegedly kidnapped a man and forced him to rob a local bank and a CVS.

LCSO says Vaughn was wearing a bulletproof vest during a shootout with deputies and also had a backpack with additional ammo, food, clothes and water. LCSO also says a K9 bit Vaughn twice.

Deputies Brian Pearson and Gary Jamison have been cleared based on a preliminary investigation into the shooting. Pearson and Jamison have been with LCSO since 2005 and 2013, respectively.

Deputies say Vaughn admitted to a multitude of robberies, but don't know how long he's been in Tallahassee. Vaughn had been as far south as Cocoa Beach. His car broke down in East Tallahassee, authorities say.

The FBI says the Leon County Sheriff's Office is coordinating with FBI officials in Jacksonville.

By: James Buechele

December 10, 2015

UPDATE 10:40 p.m.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Richard Camp was sitting in his car reading a newspaper near Capital Circle NE Thursday morning.

That's when he says Charles Vaughn III, 26, knocked on his passenger-side window pointing a gun at him.

"He told me to open the door and to take him west," said Camp.

Before that, Vaughn demanded the father of three stop at the drive thru of a Prime Meridian Bank.

"He told [the teller] that he was robbing the bank. He wanted all the money he could get and he started counting from ten down saying he was getting ready to kill me."

After leaving the bank, the two headed west on Interstate 10.

"He told me not to speed, but he told me to go."

At this point, Camp tried reasoning with Vaughn.

"I said but anybody can turn their life around. He goes, 'My life is screwed. I've robbed 15 banks.'"

The two then went to the CVS Pharmacy off of the Monroe Street exit, again pulling into the drive thru.

"He pointed the gun at me again, started counting down again, said he wanted painkillers."

The two then headed onto Fred George Road where Vaughn eventually got out of the car and headed to a wooded area. Camp was able to find some construction workers to dial 911, but law enforcement officers were already closing-in.

Vaughn was shot by law enforcement and taken to an area hospital.

Camp says he now has another reason to be thankful during the holidays.

"Puts a whole different perspective on life."

Camp does not own a concealed-carry permit. He says he plans on getting one soon.

By: Lanetra Bennett

December 10, 2015

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Leon County Sheriff's deputies shot a bank robbery and kidnapping suspect Thursday.

Deputies say the suspect is Charles Vaughn III. Our sister station WSAZ says Vaughn is accused in bank robberies in Ohio, West Virginia, and Kentucky.

LCSO says Vaughn kidnapped a man around 10 a.m. and, holding the victim at gunpoint, demanded money in the drive thru of the Prime Meridian Bank on Capital Circle Northeast.

Then he allegedly took the hostage to the CVS on North Monroe, and demanded drugs from the pharmacy.

The hostage told Eyewitness News that Vaughn told him--at gunpoint--to drive to a wooded area. He said he drove Vaughn to Fred George Road. He said Vaughn got out and ran into the woods near the railroad tracks.

By that time, authorities were already on his trail. Leon County deputies say when they found him about 500 yards into the tracks, Vaughn shot at deputies. The K-9 was released and deputies shot back.

One man who lives in the area said, he watched them carry Vaughn out on a stretcher. Walter McDearmid said, "He was on his back. He was not walking. He was being wheeled out and it didn't look like he was moving around none."

Deputies say 26-year-old Vaughn was hit with multiple rounds and also received injuries from the K-9. He was then taken into custody and transported to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital. We're told he's in stable condition.

As for the hostage, he told Eyewitness News that he was sitting in his car when Vaughn walked up with a gun, and demanded he take him to those places.

He was not hurt -- only shaken up, of course.

LCSO says no deputies were injured. No information has been released on any of the deputies involved in the shooting.

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

December 10, 2015

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- The Leon County Sheriff's Office says a suspect in a kidnapping and two robberies was shot by deputies on Fred George Road on Thursday.

The Leon County Sheriff's Office has identified the suspect as 26-year-old Charles Vaughn III of Ohio.

Our sister station in West Virginia, WSAZ, reports that Vaughn, is wanted by the FBI in connection to a number of bank robberies across Ohio, West Virginia and Kentucky.

According to LCSO, Vaughn kidnapped someone at gunpoint and forced the victim to demand money from the drive thru at Prime Meridian Bank on Capital Circle Northeast.

Vaughn then took the victim to CVS on North Monroe Street and demanded medications from the pharmacy, deputies say.

Vaughn then demanded the victim drop him off in a wooded area. The victim let Vaughn out of the vehicle at the railroad tracks on Fred George Road, according to LCSO. Vaughn then fled on foot.

Leon County Sheriff Deputies, Tallahassee Police Officers, Florida Highway Patrol and U.S. Marshals arrived in the area to set up a perimeter. An LCSO K-9 was deployed and tracked north along the railroad tracks.

Approximately 500 yards into the track, Vaughn fired at the deputies. The K-9 was released and deputies returned fire.

Vaughn was struck with multiple rounds and also received injuries due to the K-9 deployment. He was then taken into custody and transported to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital.

LCSO says Fred George Road was closed at Mission Road, but the road reopened around 12:30 p.m.

Leon County Schools had placed Springwood Elementary school on lockdown briefly, but the lockdown was lifted shortly after 11 a.m.

Vaughn is currently in stable condition at Tallahassee Memorial.

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office issued the following press release Thursday afternoon:

At Approximately 10:13, this morning the Tallahassee Police Department responded to the Prime Meridian Bank at 1897 Capital Circle Northeast regarding a robbery. A white male suspect, holding a victim at gun point, demanded money in the drive through. The suspect obtained an undisclosed amount of U. S. Currency and fled the area with the victim still in the vehicle. At Approximately 10:31, the CDA received a call from the CVS Pharmacy at 3831 North Monroe Street. The caller reported a white male suspect, holding another white male at gun point, was demanding narcotics. The suspect then fled the area in an unknown direction of travel with the victim still in the vehicle. Subsequently, the suspect demanded the victim drop him off in a wooded area. The victim let the suspect out of the vehicle at the railroad tracks on Fred George Road. The suspect fled on foot north along the railroad tracks. Leon County Sheriff Deputies, Tallahassee Police Officers, Florida Highway Patrol and U.S. Marshals arrived in the area to set up a perimeter. A Leon County Sheriff’s Office K-9 was deployed and tracked north along the railroad tracks. Approximately 500 yards into the track the white male suspect fired at the deputies. The K-9 was released, deputies returned fire. The suspect was struck with multiple rounds and also received injuries due to the K-9 deployment. The suspect was then taken into custody and transported to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital. The suspect, 26 year old, Charles Vaughn III, was admitted and is currently in stable condition. Sheriff Mike Wood stated, “I would like to thank all of our law enforcement and first responder partners who responded to help. This is another fine example of all agencies, local, state and federal working together as a team.”