LCSO, TPD joint task force arrest man connected to multiple auto burglaries

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 24, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- A man has been arrested by a joint task force from the Tallahassee Police Department and the Leon County Sheriff's Office in connection to multiple auto burglaries in northeast Leon County.

Officials say since their investigation started in March of this year.

According to authorities, the suspect, 45-year-old Derrick Fields, had been seen driving a white SUV and captured on surveillance video using the victims' credit cards to make fraudulent transactions.

Officials say they had information to believe Fields was involved in numerous auto burglaries and secured 14 warrants for auto burglary and fraud related charges.

Authorities say Fields was arrested on Friday and is currently in the Leon County Detention Facility.

Fields is facing charges of burglary of an unoccupied conveyance (seven counts), fraudulent use of another person's identification (five counts) and fraudulent use of another person's identification under the age of 18 (two counts).

Officials say an investigation into related cases is ongoing. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call (850) 891-4200 or

Crime Stoppers at (850) 574-TIPS.