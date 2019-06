By: WCTV Eyewitness News

June 12, 2019

LEON COUNT, Fla. (WCTV) -- A 17-year-old has been arrested by the Leon County Sheriff's Office on charges of grand theft.

Deputies say they took the teenager into custody on an active warrant for Grand Theft Auto and, during the course of the investigation, discovered that the teen was in possession of a stolen 9mm.

Officials say the teenager was booked into the Leon County Detention Facility.