LCSO: Traffic stop leads to drugs, gun

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

June 13, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- A traffic stop near Lake Jackson led to the discovery of a gun and multiple drugs, according to the Leon County Sheriff's Office.

LCSO arrested Geovani Montiel, 27, for multiple charges after finding 22 grams of cocaine, 20 grams of cannabis, $992.00 in cash, baggies, a digital scale, and a loaded 9mm Sig-Sauer firearm in his possession according to their press release.

An LCSO's Special Projects Investigations Detection Enforcement Response, or SPIDER, unit pulled over a red sedan at the intersection of Wiggington Road and Crowder Roadfor for a traffic violation which led to the alleged discovery of the items, according to the release.

Montiel was charged with possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, along with possession of Cocaine and cannabis with intent to sell, and drug paraphernalia, according to the release. Montiel was arrested and transported to the Leon County Detention Facility.