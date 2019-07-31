Woman accused of Walmart gun threat

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness News

July 31, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Leon County Sheriff's Office has arrested a woman on an aggravated assault charge after investigators say she pulled a gun during a May confrontation at the Walmart on North Monroe Street.

LCSO says on May 16 Erin McNeil and another woman got into an argument in the store parking lot.

That's when the victim tells investigators McNeil pulled a handgun, pointed it through the windshield, and threatened to shoot the other woman.

Deputies say surveillance video of the incident showed McNeil and the other woman exiting the store and walking out of view.

Investigators say the video does not capture the initial interaction between the two women. It's not clear what was said or what lead to their dispute. The video does show a witness to the altercation coming into frame and taking photos.

LCSO says the photos taken by the witness show a handgun, matching the description by the victim, sitting on the dashboard of McNeil's car.

Testimony by the witness also contradicted McNeil's story about what happened.

McNeil was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Leon County Detention Facility. She is now free on a $7500 bond.