LCSO: Woman wields butcher knife, threatens neighbor in parking spot dispute

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

May 3, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – A woman faces charges after deputies say she threatened to kill her neighbor in a dispute over a parking spot.

The sheriff’s office arrested 26-year-old Shakayla Simmons Thursday afternoon on Sharer Court in Tallahassee.

Investigators say the victim was pulling into the neighborhood when Simmons pulled in behind her, began blowing her horn, and tried to drive around her to get a certain parking spot.

When the victim parked in that spot, she says Simmons asked her to move. When the woman refused, deputies say Simmons went into her home and grabbed a butcher knife.

The sheriff’s office says Simmons approached the victim with the knife, saying “I’ll kill you” and threatening to slit her throat.

That’s when the victim called 911. Deputies were familiar with the case. They had been called to the scene earlier in the day for the same parking space dispute.

This time, Simmons was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. She was booked into the Leon County Detention Facility.

