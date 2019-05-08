LCSO: Women distracted cashier, stole over $3,000 in merchandise

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Leon County Sheriff's Office is working to identify two women they say stole thousands of dollars in merchandise from a local Walmart.

The incident happened around 10 p.m. on April 15 at the Walmart on North Monroe Street in Tallahassee.

Deputies say the two women were involved in a suspicious transaction where they were able to distract the cashier and leave without paying for more than $3,100 in merchandise.

LCSO shared surveillance video of the women to Facebook:

Anyone with information on the women or the crime is asked to call Detective Joe LeSerra at (850) 606-3300. To remain anonymous and possibly be eligible for a reward up to $5,000, call Big Bend Crime Stoppers at (850) 574-TIPS (8477).

