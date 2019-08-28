LCSO arrests Godby HS student with gun

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Leon County Sheriff's Office said it arrested a 17-year-old Godby High School student after he posted a picture of himself holding a gun on social media.

School resource deputies went to the student's home and found him nearby. After talking to him, he admitted he had the gun in his backpack.

The student was arrested and taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center.

The sheriff's office said he was already suspended from the school for an unrelated incident. Deputies said they don't believe the student had intentions of going to the school.

The 17-year-old was charged with possession of a firearm by a minor.

