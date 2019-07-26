LCSO arrests man after illegal firearm, cocaine found at traffic stop

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness News

July 26, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Leon County Sheriff's Office says they have arrested a man on guns and weapons charges following discovering an illegal possession of a firearm during a traffic stop.

LCSO says on Thursday afternoon, deputies made contact with 28-year-old Curtis Miller during a traffic stop for a seat belt violation.

Officials say Miller's driver's license was determined to have multiple suspensions and, when Miller stepped out of the vehicle, deputies discovered what appeared to be crack cocaine in the driver's seat.

Authorities say a search of the vehicle was conducted and a fully loaded .380 Taurus handgun was found under the driver's seat and ammunition was found in a backpack in the back seat of the car.

LCSO says Miller was arrested and taken to the Leon County Detention Facility, where has been charged with possession of weapon or ammo by a convicted felon, possession of cocaine and driving with suspended or revoked driver's license.