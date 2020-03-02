LCSO arrests man for attempted murder after shooting woman in head

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

March 2, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Leon County Sheriff's Office says it arrested a 28-year-old man Saturday for attempted murder after he shot a woman in the head.

Deputies responded to the 1900 block of Millworks Way around 10:30 p.m. after a caller told them a woman was shot.

Deputies found the woman lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the head, according to the sheriff's office.

Witnesses on scene tackled and detained the suspect, Corey Smith, until deputies arrived.

Witnesses told the sheriff's office that Smith was in an argument with a woman, then he attacked her. According to witnesses, she was able to get away, then Smith fired his gun, hitting another woman in the head.

The woman Smith initially attacked told deputies she heard him say he was trying to shoot her and not the other woman, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies found the gun at the scene.

The victim was taken to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital, and eventually to Shands Hospital, for care.

Smith was arrested on two counts of attempted murder, two counts of cruelty towards a child and one count of domestic battery by strangulation. He was taken to the Leon County Jail.

