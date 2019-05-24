LCSO arrests man for trespassing, carrying firearm at Godby High School

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 24, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Leon County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man for trespassing on the property of Godby High School while carrying a firearm.

LCSO says just before midnight on Thursday evening, a deputy was working an off-duty detail at the school and saw 22-year-old Lamont Christmas trespassing.

Officials say Christmas was found walking between two buildings while carrying a .45 caliber firearm, which and previously been reported as stolen to the Tallahassee Police Department, along with ammunition and drug paraphernalia in his backpack.

Authorities say Christmas was on probation for a burglary from 2015 and is a convicted felon.

Christmas was booked into the Leon County Detention Facility and charged with possession of a firearm by convicted felon, possession of weapon on school property, carry concealed firearm without a license, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of probation.

LCSO says no students were at school of the time of the incident.