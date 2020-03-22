LCSO arrests man in connection to Homicide

By: WCTV I WCTV Eyewitness News

March 22, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WCTV)-

According to a press release from LCSO, on Saturday, March 21, around 4:08 PM, the Leon County Sheriff’s Office was called to the intersection of West Tennessee Street and Barineau Road in western Leon County in reference to a male that had been shot.

Once on scene, LCSO deputies located a male victim who was said to be shot multiple times. The victim, identified as 40-year-old Grosbin Juarez Castro, was transported from the scene by EMS to a local hospital and eventually died from his injuries. According to LCSO, deputies on scene gathered information and a description of the suspect.

A subject matching the description, was later determined to be 35-year old Jonathan Andrews, and according to Leon County Sheriff's office he was located at a nearby mobile home park. Violent Crimes detectives responded and learned that Castro and Andrews were passengers in the same car when they began to argue about Castro owing Andrews money. LCSO states that the driver of the vehicle, who had agreed to escort the two around to collect the owed monies, pulled off the roadway and told the two to get out of the vehicle, once the argument became physical.

Once they exited the vehicle, Leon County Sheriffs Office shares Andrews shot Castro multiple times with a handgun. Through investigative means used by LCSO, it was determined that Andrews was positively identified as the shooter.

Detectives located and seized several .40 caliber ammunition casings which were on scene. The handgun used by Andrews, however, was not located. Andrews was found to be in possession of crack cocaine at the time of his arrest. He was transported to the Leon County Detention Facility.

He is charged with murder of the first degree and possession of crack cocaine.

