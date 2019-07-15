LCSO arrests man on charges of possession, sale of drugs

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

July 15, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Leon County Sheriff's Office says they have arrested a man on charges of drug sale and possession after executing a search warrant in the 1100 block of North Woodward Avenue.

Deputies say during the search, detectives discovered two firearms, Ecstasy tablets, crack and powder cocaine, hydrocodone, counterfeit and real U.S. currency.

Officials say they have arrested 23-year-old Khamyri Harper and transported him to the Leon County Detention Facility.

Harper is facing charges of sale of cocaine within 1,000 feet of place of worship or school, sell synthetic narcotic within 1,000 feet of place of worship or school, possession of cocaine with intent to sell within 1,000 feet of place of worship or school, trafficking in Ecstasy, possession of crack cocaine with intent to sell, possession of cocaine with intent to sell, possession of hydrocodone, possession of firearm by convicted felon (two counts), tampering with evidence, possession of counterfeit bills, possession of drug paraphernalia and maintaining drug house.