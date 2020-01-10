LCSO arrests man on drug charges, teen for violating house arrest

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Leon County Sheriff's Office says it arrested two brothers Thursday afternoon after it discovered the younger brother, who was on house arrest, posted photos online of him holding what appeared to be a gun.

The sheriff's office says he was on house arrest for grand theft auto, trespassing in a conveyance and resisting arrest without violence. He was also charged with possession of a firearm after an accidental shooting at Jack McLean Park in September 2019.

Deputies learned the teen was riding in a gray Nissan Rogue with his brother, 19-year-old Reginald Franklin. The sheriff's office says the deputies found the Nissan near Pensacola Street and Appleyard Drive. The teen was only allowed to leave home for school, work and church.

Deputies say they spoke to the brothers after they went into a business.

Deputies found a BB gun in the car, which looked like a real gun, according to the sheriff's office. They also found crack cocaine and synthetic cannabis. Franklin was out on bond for gun related charges from an arrest in May 2019.

He also did not have a valid driver's license.

The younger brother was arrested for violation of community control.

Franklin was arrested for possession of cocaine and synthetic narcotics, as well as driving without a valid driver's license.

“This use of technology, coupled with good, old-fashioned police work is a great example of how law enforcement is advancing. Investigations like this are why the Real Time Crime Center is vital as LCSO continues to work to make Tallahassee/Leon County a safer place to live, work, and play,” Sheriff Walt McNeil said.

