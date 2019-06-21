LCSO arrests teen on drugs, gun charges following traffic stop

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

June 21, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Leon County Sheriff's Office says they've arrested a man on weapons and drugs charges following a traffic stop.

LCSO says on Thursday, the department's SPIDER Unit conducted a traffic stop at S. Meridian and Castlewood for an equipment violation.

Authorities say contact was made with 19-year-old Reginald Thurman and, upon making contact, smelled an odor of marijuana from inside the vehicle.

Officials say after Thurman left the vehicle, a pat search of his waistband revealed him to be in possession of a loaded .22 semi-automatic pistol.

Deputies say a search of the vehicle was conducted and marijuana was located throughout the vehicle.

Thurman is facing charges of carrying a concealed weapon while unlicensed and possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana.