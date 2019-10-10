LCSO arrests two after evading traffic stop, gun found in vehicle

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness News

October 10, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Leon County Sheriff's Office says they have arrested two people after a vehicle evaded a traffic stop and was found to have a gun and drugs inside.

Deputies say just after 11 p.m. on Wednesday, a red Chrysler van was found at Fred George Greenway Park after the park was closed.

Officials say a traffic stop was attempted on the van, but the vehicle did not stop.

LCSO says the vehicle eventually stopped on Victor Brown Road.

Authorities say deputies spoke to the driver, 29-year-old Dyneshia Shaw, and the passenger, 37-year-old Synara Bouie, of the vehicle.

Officials say during the traffic stop, a .380 handgun, 77 grams of marijuana and over $1,200 in cash was found inside of the car.

According to authorities, the marijuana and gun was found under Bouie's seat.

Officials say both were arrested and taken to the Leon County Detention Facility.

LCSO says Bouie is facing charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Deputies say Shaw is facing charges of felony fleeing and eluding.