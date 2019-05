By: WCTV Eyewitness News

May 2, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Leon County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in locating 17-year-old Deshavion Minniefield.

Deputies say Minniefield is 6'3", 175 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Officials ask anyone with information to call 850-606-3300.