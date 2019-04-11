LCSO deputy helps wildlife officials wrangle gator

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- A wayward alligator got a safe ride back to his home at a local river this week, thanks to FWC officers and one Leon County sheriff's deputy.

The Leon County Sheriff's Office says the gator was spotted Wednesday in the area of Capital Circle Northwest and Tower Road.

LCSO says Deputy Brittany Reese helped officers from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission with the rescue. The 6-foot-gator was safely bundled up and loaded onto a truck.

The big guy was then taken to the Ochlockonee River for release.

In a post on Facebook, LCSO wrote, "See ya later alligator!" and "#gatorinseminoleterritory".