LCSO: Standoff on South Adams Street over

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

July 31, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Leon County Sheriff's Office says a standoff with a man in an apartment complex on Wednesday afternoon has come to an end.

Officials took the suspect into custody.

Deputies have not identified the man, nor have said what charges he is facing.

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

July 31, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Leon County Sheriff's Office says they are in a standoff with a man who has barricaded himself in a townhome at College Club Town Homes on South Adams Street.

Deputies say they were serving an arrest warrant on the wanted man when he refused to surrender.

Officials have not identified the man or have released any further information.

LCSO is asking the public to stay away from the area.

This is a developing story.