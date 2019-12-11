LCSO investigating after fight ends in gun shot at gas station

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Leon County Sheriff's Office is on scene at a gas station at the corner of Chaires Cross Road and Highway 27 following an altercation that ended in a gun shot.

LCSO says two people were in a physical fight and, as the fight was coming to an end, one person pulled out a gun and fired a single shot.

Deputies say no one was injured.

Officials say they have people in custody and are not looking for any more suspects.

LCSO is continuing to investigate. No information regarding charges was immediately available.

